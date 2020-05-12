First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Post were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 459.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Post by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Post by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.04. Post Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.26). Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.55.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

