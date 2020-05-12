First Quadrant L P CA Has $44,000 Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of YUMC opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

