First Quadrant L P CA Makes New $62,000 Investment in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

NYSE CAH opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

