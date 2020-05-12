First Quadrant L P CA Makes New Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $2,763,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

