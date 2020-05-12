First Quadrant L P CA Sells 5,800 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Lear were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,455,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lear by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $342,032,000 after buying an additional 872,416 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,245,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after buying an additional 692,494 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,159,000 after buying an additional 412,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,121,000 after buying an additional 359,113 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear stock opened at $103.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.56. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $143.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LEA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

