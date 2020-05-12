First Quadrant L P CA Takes Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,012 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

