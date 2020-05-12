Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 697 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $51,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

NYSE:JPM opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

