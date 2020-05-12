Flowserve Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flowserve in a report released on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FLS. Vertical Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 438.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

