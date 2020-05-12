Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) will post its 3/31/2020 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

NYSE FSM opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $527.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.