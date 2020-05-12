Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$91.05 million for the quarter.

TSE FVI opened at C$4.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$6.12.

FVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.40 price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

