Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) versus Gold Reserve (NYSE:GDRZF) Head to Head Analysis

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franco Nevada and Gold Reserve’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco Nevada $844.10 million 31.78 $344.10 million $1.82 77.59 Gold Reserve $1.60 million 98.15 -$13.15 million N/A N/A

Franco Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Reserve.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Franco Nevada and Gold Reserve, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco Nevada 1 7 4 0 2.25 Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franco Nevada currently has a consensus price target of $143.36, suggesting a potential upside of 1.53%. Given Franco Nevada’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franco Nevada is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Risk & Volatility

Franco Nevada has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franco Nevada and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco Nevada 19.91% 7.85% 7.38% Gold Reserve N/A -12.58% -12.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Franco Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Franco Nevada pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Gold Reserve pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 48.1%. Franco Nevada pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franco Nevada has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Franco Nevada beats Gold Reserve on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

