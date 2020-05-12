General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

