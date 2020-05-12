Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GGB. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Gerdau from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Gerdau from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Gerdau from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 109,412 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 8.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

