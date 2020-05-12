Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Global Payments by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,069.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,496. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens cut their target price on Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

