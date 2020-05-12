Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 545.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,956 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Green Brick Partners worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

In other news, Director John R. Farris bought 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $968,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler bought 3,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,041. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,400 shares of company stock worth $134,018 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $455.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.