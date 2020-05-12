Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Shares of GNLN opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.03 million and a P/E ratio of 7.83. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $37.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.88 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. Analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.