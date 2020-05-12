GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,108 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

