GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 6,485 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

