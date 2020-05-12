GYL Financial Synergies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.