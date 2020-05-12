Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. On average, analysts expect Harvest Capital Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 million, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 15.63 and a quick ratio of 15.63. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCAP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,854.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 14,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $59,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 86,199 shares of company stock valued at $335,390. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

