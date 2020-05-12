Head to Head Analysis: First Western Financial (MYFW) & Its Rivals

First Western Financial (NASDAQ: MYFW) is one of 271 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare First Western Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Western Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Western Financial Competitors 4220 9434 6441 383 2.15

First Western Financial presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.51%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 40.89%. Given First Western Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Western Financial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $77.63 million $8.01 million 11.79 First Western Financial Competitors $1.51 billion $264.56 million 8.53

First Western Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. First Western Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 8.91% 7.41% 0.74% First Western Financial Competitors 19.48% 9.64% 1.09%

Volatility & Risk

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of First Western Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Western Financial peers beat First Western Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Capital Management offers institutional investment management services; and acts as advisor of proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company serves entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals and their related philanthropic and business organizations through a network of boutique private trust bank offices in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, and California. First Western Financial, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

