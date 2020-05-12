Head to Head Contrast: ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) vs. KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ONEX and KDDI CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEX 0 0 4 0 3.00 KDDI CORP/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

ONEX currently has a consensus price target of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.80%. Given ONEX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ONEX is more favorable than KDDI CORP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares ONEX and KDDI CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEX 389.88% 10.82% 6.50% KDDI CORP/ADR 12.36% 13.83% 7.57%

Dividends

ONEX pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. KDDI CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. KDDI CORP/ADR pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ONEX and KDDI CORP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONEX $1.11 billion 4.28 $4.28 billion N/A N/A KDDI CORP/ADR $45.72 billion 1.52 $5.56 billion $1.17 12.61

KDDI CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ONEX.

Volatility & Risk

ONEX has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KDDI CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of ONEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of KDDI CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ONEX beats KDDI CORP/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ONEX Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; and London, United Kingdom.

KDDI CORP/ADR Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services. It is also involved in the product sales service activities under the au WALLET Market brand; provision of energy services under the au Denki brand and education services under the AEON brand; and sale of mobile handsets. This segment servers households and individual customers. The Life Design Services segment engages in the provision of value-added non-telecommunications services online and offline to individual customers. It also provides Wowma!, insurance, and other services, such as financing services. The Business Services segment offers various services comprising mobile services using devices that include smartphones and tablets, as well as cloud services, networks, and applications to a range of corporate customers, which comprise small to major corporations. It also provides ICT solutions, data center services, and others services. The Global Services segment offers telecommunication services, ICT solutions, data center services, and others for individuals and corporate customers internationally. As of March 31, 2018, the company had approximately 26.48 million mobile subscriptions; 4.38 million FTTH subscriptions; and 5.38 million CATV subscriptions. It is also involved in construction and maintenance of facilities, call center operations, and research and development of technologies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

