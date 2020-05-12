Head to Head Review: Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) & Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pivotal Software and Twilio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Software 1 7 2 0 2.10 Twilio 0 6 15 0 2.71

Pivotal Software presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.00%. Twilio has a consensus target price of $153.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.01%. Given Pivotal Software’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pivotal Software is more favorable than Twilio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pivotal Software and Twilio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Software $657.49 million 6.41 -$141.90 million ($0.63) -23.81 Twilio $1.13 billion 22.98 -$307.06 million ($1.83) -101.97

Pivotal Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pivotal Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Pivotal Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Twilio shares are held by institutional investors. 64.9% of Pivotal Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Twilio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pivotal Software has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pivotal Software and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Software -17.67% -9.70% -6.66% Twilio -28.85% -5.06% -4.23%

Summary

Twilio beats Pivotal Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.