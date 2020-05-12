Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,460 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $3,989,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,582,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,003,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.38.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

