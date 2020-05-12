Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

