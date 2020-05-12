Hendley & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

