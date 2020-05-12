Hendley & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.2% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. TIAA FSB raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 363,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,423,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

