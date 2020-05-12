Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $152.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

