Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 49,250 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after buying an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.81. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

