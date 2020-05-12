Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dell by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Dell by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Dell by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 317,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after buying an additional 61,594 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 128,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dell by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 161,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,357,982.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at $16,296,159.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 55,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $2,309,338.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,459.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

NYSE DELL opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

