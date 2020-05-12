Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,700 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,380,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,324,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,109,716,000 after buying an additional 3,447,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

