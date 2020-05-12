Highland Capital Management LLC Has $14.87 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

