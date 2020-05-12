Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,950 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 48.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.31.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

