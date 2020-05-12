Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,748 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,175 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 774,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,250,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $135.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.64.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.