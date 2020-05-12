Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $578,000 in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 116.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $77,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE stock opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.04. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $132.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

