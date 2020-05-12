Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 45,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Rock Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 792,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 98,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.91. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $81.75.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.