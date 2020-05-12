Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Invesco by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 568,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 22,246 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 142.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 504,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 296,071 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 36.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 63,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 23.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 41,704 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Invesco’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at $438,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

