Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.