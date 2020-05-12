Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 11,268 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,268 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $183.56 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.02. The company has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

