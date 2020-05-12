Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 5,804 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,433,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 997,128 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 45,455,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.53. Macy’s Inc has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Cfra lowered shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

