Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,369 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,942,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in SYSCO by 61.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,470 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,981,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SYSCO by 66.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,279,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

NYSE:SYY opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

