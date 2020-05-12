Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,042,000 after buying an additional 101,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $236.56 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.32. The company has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

