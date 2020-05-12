Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 360.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. On average, analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $209.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 8.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOOK. BidaskClub cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hookipa Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.81.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

