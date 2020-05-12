HSBC Lowers Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TTNDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Techtronic Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Techtronic Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

Shares of TTNDY stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12. Techtronic Industries has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $45.73.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances in Hong Kong, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.