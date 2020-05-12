Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$428.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.66 million.

Shares of HBM opened at C$3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$7.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBM. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.41.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

