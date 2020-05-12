IGM Financial Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for IGM Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.72. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday.

IGM opened at C$29.52 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$20.96 and a 52-week high of C$40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.67.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$782.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.12%.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

