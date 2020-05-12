IMV (IMV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IMV (NYSE:IMV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million.

NYSE:IMV opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMV shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded IMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

