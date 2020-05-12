InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) PT Raised to C$0.30 at National Bank Financial

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$0.15 to C$0.30 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IPO has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian lowered their target price on InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

InPlay Oil stock opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.45. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$18.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

