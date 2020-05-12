Insulet Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Insulet in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PODD has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $186.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $224.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Insulet has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $228.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,809.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total transaction of $280,758.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,914 shares of company stock worth $3,101,603. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

