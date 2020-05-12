Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,484 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,447 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.4% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

